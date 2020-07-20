Just hours after its July 13 debut, and the collaborative collection between PÜR and beauty YouTuber, Raw Beauty Kristi, sold out. The collection, featuring false eyelashes and a double-sided eyeshadow palette, was bound to be popular, especially when you consider Kristi has racked up more than 1.1 million YouTube subscribers. However, if you didn't grab the first round of products, there is good news — PÜR has restocked the collection.

In order to guarantee you get the beauty goodies, you can head to this special website created specifically for the launch. Available for preorder until today, July 20, at 3 p.m. PST, or while supplies last, all items currently remain available.

As for the collection itself, items were created by Kristi, and at the heart of the launch is a colorful eyeshadow palette. Featuring 18 shadows named for things or people Kristi loves, the palette's double-sided packaging is intended to evoke its ability to create two very different looks. One side features cool-toned shadows, while the other features warm. Retailing for $34, the pans feature colors ranging from a bright pink to a soft peach.

The collection also features two eyelash sets. One set, called Luxe Lovely, was made for soft looks, while the other set, named Can't Be Bother, turns up the volume, and the drama. The lashes are cruelty and retail for $14. If you absolutely can't choose between products, the preorder does include a $62 bundle. Items are scheduled to begin shipping out between August 31 and September 17.

While news of a restock is exciting, you likely won't get another chance to shop the collection once this round of products is gone. In an accompanying Instagram post, PÜR noted, "Inventory is limited and the sale will end once all stock is sold. Should we sell out before the last day of the presale, we will make an announcement both on social and on the newly created website: purxrawbeautykristi.com."

Additionally, the company apologized for the fast-selling nature of products on launch day, writing, "We know first impressions are so important, and we want to express our sincere apologies again to Kristi and all her fans for not giving you the best experience on launch day. We would like to let you know that this learning has allowed this small Indie brand to improve and grow. We are confident we will make you all proud during the restock!"