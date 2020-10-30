This Black-Owned Beauty Subscription Box Will Customize Your Skincare Routine

Beauty subscription boxes have boomed over the last few years, and while they've opened a door to brand and product discovery, they can be hit or miss when it comes to delivering what you actually need — or even want — in your routine. Glory Skincare, a Black-owned subscription box service launched at the top of 2020, decided to address this problem head-on, enlisting a team of analysts, skin experts, and advisors to eliminate the guesswork from your skincare regimen with a customized and inclusive approach.

"The Glory mission is to democratize healthy skin," Alisia Ford, Founder & CEO and former Nike Executive, shared with NYLON. "The data we capture provides valuable insights into our community’s needs and skincare concerns. And with that data, we’ve determined that a curated and customized approach is the best way for us to achieve our mission, and for everyone to have access to personalized skincare."

While you can shop individual products from Glory Skincare, the customized boxes are by far its draw, offering three box options, dependent on how involved you want and need your routine to be, each filled with a personalized curation of full-sized products to simplify and elevate your process. The Essentials Box ($79) comes complete with a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer; the Inaugural Box ($99), with a cleanser, exfoliant, toner, moisturizer, and SPF sunscreen; and the Premium Box ($149), which comes with everything in the Inaugural Box, along with a treatment serum and tool. Each box is filled with some of today's top clean skincare products, from a diverse lineup of brands like Black Girl Sunscreen, Golde, and more.

Customers start their journey with the brand with a succinct skincare quiz, posing questions about skin type, tone, specific skincare concerns — like hyperpigmentation or dull texture — and even how you'd define your level of understanding when it comes to your own skin and skincare in general. From there, the in-house team worked together to build a product recommendation engine that expedites the selection process based on every individual quiz response.

Rooted in its mission to provide accessible and inclusive skincare to all, you'll find a vast range of products in your results, operating outside of the one-size-fits-all approach that is often taken in the skincare space.

"The terms 'melanin-rich' skin or 'skin of color' encompasses many different ethnicities and skin tones, all of which are very unique," said Ford. "With the data we’ve captured from our Glory community, common concerns amongst skin of color are darks sports (known as hyperpigmentation), uneven skin tone, dark under-eye circles, dry skin, acne, and finding a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast. That is why it’s so important to also consider skin tone in skincare curation and development."

Products on Glory's e-commerce site — ranging from $12 to $225 — have been fully vetted, and omit ingredients from what the brand calls "the toxic twenty," which include ingredients like synthetic fragrance, petroleum, and more.

Explore the full Glory Skincare experience at gloryskincare.com.