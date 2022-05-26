TikTok Has A New Idea For Wearing Colorful Eyeshadow With Glasses

Anyone that wears glasses knows that eye makeup can get lost and go unseen under them. Depending on the shape and material of your frames, statement glasses often take the attention away from statement eyeshadow and eyeliner. To combat this, TikTok creator Roni, also known as @percievemepls, came up with an innovative solution that went viral on the app. Drawing her eyeshadow to match the shape of her glasses perfectly, the video she posted showing the process this week has over 10 million views already (and counting).

Roni said she was sick of her “eyeshadow being covered” by her glasses and so she decided to try the look in the shape of her glasses. She then drew the shape of her glasses onto her face with a white eyeliner pencil, filling in the oval spaces with red eyeshadow and blue eyeliner. The result was heavy eyeshadow falling below her eyes and reaching towards her eyebrows, something that looked dramatic without her glasses. At the request of thousands of viewers, she later shared a video of the look with her glasses on, which was far more subtle and glowy.

Roni has clearly convinced the internet that this is the new gold-standard way to do statement eyes under glasses. “OMG Looks Even Better Than I Could’ve Imagined <3,” commented one user on the results video. “Omg it makes the glasses look tinted,” wrote another. Other users swear she “started something” and “discovered something big,” meaning it’s only a matter of time before the viral videos become a full-blown trend. “If this shows up on a runway I’m coming back to the original,” someone else commented, predicting an editorial future.

Due to its undeniable popularity, Roni has since posted other eyeshadow inspiration videos. One blue eyeshadow look with red mascara was “a serious case of trust the process,” Roni wrote in the caption. In other videos, she’s showcased a softer look and fairy-themed makeup for other square-shaped frames. Since her virality, Roni has changed her TikTok bio to “makeup for girlies that can’t see”. We love With unexpected color combinations and bold new shapes, we have a feeling these innovative new tutorials will become a much-needed series.