This New $20 Mascara Is A Game Changer For Straight Lashes

Since the brand’s launch in 2019, Tower 28 has created a cult following for their high performance clean beauty products and cute, colorful packaging. Over the past few years, the brand has built a creative and expansive product line, spanning a variety of categories between skin care, sun care, and makeup—with Tinted Balms and Illuminating Cream Bronzers, and Lip Jellies being notable fan faves. However, as of recent, Tower 28 has taken to their socials to tease Tower 28 fans and beauty lovers with a new product launch previously missing from the line up—a mascara.

Enter: Tower 28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara. Today, September 7, the clean and vegan formula is launching for just $20 on tower28beauty.com. “Clean” mascaras still have a tough reputation for being smudgy and flaky, but this one puts all of those concerns to rest. The brand even shared on their Instagram the how the creation of MakeWaves included a three-year long journey and 88 total prototypes leading up to the launch. Because Tower 28 also formulates their products according to the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines, you can also be sure it will be a good pick for those with sensitivity concerns. However, no matter all of the stats, as with all mascaras, the number one thing to love about it is how great it makes your lashes look.

This is the ultimate buildable, lash-lengthening mascara with a lightweight formula that allows you to coat your lashes endlessly without lashes turning thick or crumbly. One swipe is great to get amazing clump-free, natural-looking length, while the “Triple Wave Wand” brush head has a trio of revolving bristles can be used for building up volume as desired. Perhaps even more importantly the MakeWaves mascara is also is great at holding a curl— a true game changer for those with straight and stubborn lashes. Everyone can find something to love. As the brand touts, itself, it’s “a clean, vegan, safe for sensitive eyes mascara that doesn’t suck.”

The key to holding curl is the inclusion of Aquaflex Technology in the formula, which is typically used in hairstyling ingredients to give curls both shape and hold, while remaining soft and touchable. In the mascara, it’s ideal to give your lashes lift and support curl, for longer-looking lashes and more wide-awake appearing eyes. It also has vitamin B5 and a castor oil blend for nourishing and conditioning—no brittle, delicate lashes here. Even with this advanced formulation, the mascara has been rigorously tested and ophthalmologist approved to be 100 percent safe for sensitive eyes and contact wearers. It’s looking like the MakeWakes mascara does not miss. We expect it to become another award-winning product in their beauty round up, but you can check it out for yourself starting today.

