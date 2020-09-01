Coming off of the success of its game-changing ShineOn Lip Jelly, Tower28 has delivered a much-requested follow-up: the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly ($14), a new range of the comfortable, beloved formula with the same nourishing plant-based ingredients as the original — like apricot and raspberry seed oils — with a milky twist.

"ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is inspired by my love of alternative milks since I can't drink dairy (inflammatory!)," Tower28 founder Amy Liu shared in a press release. "It's everything you love about lip gloss — shine, comfort, color — but healthy and now in nude, opaque shades." Liu added that the new launch was born out of customer feedback, sharing that the number one request from the Tower28 community has been for new, neutral shades of the popular formula.

L to R: Oat, Cashew, Coconut, Almond Tower28

100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly comes in four shades, all of which are cheeky nods to different alternative milks: Oat, a nude baby pink; Cashew, a nude mauve brown; Coconut, a rosy nude; and Almond, a true brown. Much like the original formula, the Milky Lip Jelly offers the high-shine of traditional gloss with the comfort of a balm, infused with a unique blend of oils that help soothe and protect the lips — now complete with an easy, glossy nude wash of color.

Shop the new ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly online for $14 at Tower28, Sephora, Credo Beauty, and Revolve, and see all the shades in action, below.

ShineOn Milky Jelly in Almond Tower28

ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Coconut Tower28

ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Oat tower28