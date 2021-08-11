11 Tramp Stamp Tattoo Ideas to Usher in Their Inevitable Return

Of all the Y2K trends that are currently making a comeback, the tramp stamp may be the most divisive. The tattoo placement exemplified our 2000s favorites Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Drew Barrymore has since been considered ultimately overly sexualized and perhaps tacky.

Like Britney’s treatment by the media, we’re looking at lower back tattoos in 2021 through a different lens and entering their revival era. In fact, there are already over 22 million views on the hashtag #TrampStamp on TikTok.

Love them or hate them, the tramp stamp is back again. Here’s some inspiration for you to get involved (with temporary or permanent ink).