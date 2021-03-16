Why You Should Include Mushrooms In Your Wellness Routine

Mushrooms can do a whole lot more than jazz up your salad. Commonly featured in medicinal products, supplements, tinctures, and more, mushrooms have received long overdue attention for their ability to improve overall health and wellness. Rainbo is one brand leading the positive dialogue surrounding mushrooms, and the brand, created by Tonya Papanikolov, wants you to get excited about fungi.

In case you're new to the idea of medicinal mushrooms and using mushrooms as a wellness tool, Rainbo is here to help. Reaping the most benefits from mushrooms requires some education, and if you're unfamiliar with the world of mushroom-based tinctures and supplements, here's what you need to know.

What Are Medicinal Mushrooms?

Medicinal mushrooms are not hallucinogenic in nature. Rather, medicinal mushrooms are a specific fungi type that have an extensive history of being used in ancient medicine, as Rainbo explains on its website.

Using sustainably cultivated mushrooms in its products, Rainbo relies on mushrooms harvested at the fruiting body stage. When harvested at this stage, its mushrooms will come with the most benefits, including boosting the immune system, potentially balancing stress, and serving as a general health supplement.

Medicinal mushrooms can be used in powders, tinctures, and even some food items, like maple syrup. Other mushroom brands will offer different products, and ultimately, your choice of ingestion method remains up to you.

Who Shouldn't Use Medicinal Mushrooms?

Most anyone can benefit from the use of medicinal mushrooms, but there are certain groups that should speak with a trusted healthcare professional first. Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should speak with a doctor before using any medicinal mushrooms. Additionally, Rainbo cautions against anyone on blood thinners or prescription medications from using its product.

Rainbo does not recommend its products for children. If you have additional concerns or questions, Papanikolov suggested speaking with your health care professional.

What Do Medicinal Mushrooms Taste Like?

According to Papanikolov, Rainbo products will taste differently to everyone. She did note that an earthy taste is expected, and you can freely mix the tincture in water, coffee, tea, smoothies, elixirs, or milk.

For those just beginning the practice of using mushroom-based tinctures, Papanikolov suggested mixing it with your daily morning beverage, as this can easily help it become routine.

What Benefit Comes From Medicinal Mushrooms?

In their edible forms, mushrooms are proven to be rich in benefits, Good Housekeeping previously reported. Along with benefits for the bones and heart, edible mushrooms can also help the skin. Medicinal mushrooms boast the same benefits, and more, making mushrooms a must in your daily diet.

The benefits you see will largely depend on the mushroom variation or product you use. Rainbo specifically lists out the benefits of its chosen mushrooms, with a tincture that can increase energy and help your immune system, as well as a tincture featuring Reishi mushrooms, which are said to support the immune system, increase energy, and help in calming stress.