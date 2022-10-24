“Vampire Lips” Are Trending on TikTok

With Halloween approaching next week, those without a costume yet might be turning to makeup tutorials to create a low-effort but transformative look. Creative Halloween makeup always goes viral at this time of year, however many of this year’s biggest Halloween makeup trends are more wearable than costume-y. At the top of the list for TikTok’s biggest 2022 Halloween makeup trends is vampy lips. In fact, the hashtag #VampireLips has 5.6 million views on the app and #VampyLips has 2.5 million views (and counting).

With multiple viral vampire lip looks to choose from, recent favorites include a tutorial by makeup creator Afnan Dano. In the Halloween-inspired tutorial she posted over the weekend, Afnan used a black lip liner and Mac Cosmetics Lipglass in the ever popular shade Ruby Woo for a vampire-inspired look. Afnan started by heavily lining her lips with black liner, leaving just the middle of her lips for the bright (blood) red lipgloss. On her eyes, she wore black liner and a soft, white powdered eyeshadow, creating a haunted yet glamorous final result.

Vampire lips can be achieved through a number of different techniques and products but the general consensus on TikTok is that it consists of black liner and a red lipstick or gloss in the center of the lips blended outward. Some tutorials emphasize blending the two colors together, using red lipstick and black liner, while others use lip stain and concealer to create an ombre effect.

However you create vampire lips this year, it’s clear the ultra-dark lip liner and red accent have some extra appeal to the beauty-obsessed this year. This comes as little surprise considering that ’90s-era dark lipliner is already trending for day-to-day wear. This makes vampire lips the perfect starting point for practicing your skills with darker lip liner and a softer gloss, a gift that will keep on giving far beyond Halloween.