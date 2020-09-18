Two noted names in hair are teaming up for the first time ever, unveiling a special fall collection of accessories and styling tools. Scünci and Conair collaborated with podcaster and influencer Sazan Hendrix on Wild Primrose x Sazan, a 26-piece assortment of affordable hair goodies.

The entire collection officially launches today on Walmart.com, and features accessories and brushes available for under $10, and styling tools that range in price from $28 to $40. Every featured product comes in some of the season's most trendy colors and patterns, including a mustard yellow headband, and hair clips adorned in sparkles.

This collection is particularly exciting for Hendrix, as this marks the first time she's ever created a line of hair accessories. Speaking with NYLON, she shared that the accessories are intended to help you great hair on the go. "I personally don't want to carve out too much time getting ready if I don't need to," she said. "I love that hair accessories give us permission to not wash and style our hair every day. Consider hair accessories a sidekick to your routine."

When it comes to incorporating your new stylish sidekick into your daily beauty routine, Hendrix doesn't want you to shy away from mixing and matching pieces in the collection. She suggested stacking multiple clips together, even clashing ones, to create a bold statement look. She also suggested pairing up clashing scrunchies, and noted that adding a matching hair accessory to your outfit can really pull an entire outfit together.

Check out some of the accessories and styling products featured in the collection, below.