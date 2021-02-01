Winnie Harlow made beauty history, becoming the first-ever global ambassador for Paul Mitchell. The model celebrated the nod with a new photoshoot, and for the images, Harlow sports a stylish take on many popular '90s hair trends.

On Monday, February 1, Paul Mitchell made the news official, revealing Harlow's new role. Along with Harlow's appointment, her longtime hairstylist César DeLeon Ramirez, was named as brand ambassador.

To celebrate the news, Ramirez worked with Harlow on a series of images for a stunning black-and-white photoshoot. For the photos, Harlow dons multiple hairstyles, including a short pixie cut, a lengthy style with blunt bangs, and voluminous curls. The photos were shot by renowned photographer Micaiah Carter.

Although a time machine to the '90s is currently unavailable, Paul Mitchell made recreating the '90s-inspired styles super easy. An accompanying website lists out the product and process used for Harlow's hair.

In a press release statement, Harlow expressed her thoughts on her new role and the resulting images. “Expressing myself through hair is a fun experience that represents different stages of my life. I get to create new personas, personalities and characters with every look - from super sexy with long, straight hair, a chilled-out feel with curly waves, and a little tomboy with a short cut,” she said.

See photoshoot images, all shot by Carter, below.