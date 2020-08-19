After successfully taking down the Heathers in 1989, Winona Ryder emerged in the '90s a star. The year of grunge rock and Bugle Boy denim was her's to conquer, and when she wasn't starring in hits like Edward Scissorshands and Reality Bites, she was making her mark on the red carpet. Ahead, relive some of the star's best red carpet beauty looks from the '90s, featuring her every pixie cut and major lipstick moment.