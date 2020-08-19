Lauren Rearick
Photo by Universal/Getty Images

Beauty

9 Of Winona Ryder’s Best Hair Moments From The ‘90s

Plus some of her best makeup looks, too.

After successfully taking down the Heathers in 1989, Winona Ryder emerged in the '90s a star. The year of grunge rock and Bugle Boy denim was her's to conquer, and when she wasn't starring in hits like Edward Scissorshands and Reality Bites, she was making her mark on the red carpet. Ahead, relive some of the star's best red carpet beauty looks from the '90s, featuring her every pixie cut and major lipstick moment.

BEI/Shutterstock

1990, Edward Scissorhands Premiere

Everything about this premiere beauty routine screamed '90s beauty, including the berry-red lipstick and the shoulder-length lob.

