Sam Neibart
The Batman

Beauty

Everything You Need To Get Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Makeup Look

Recreate the Kravitz Cat Eye at home.

Leave it to legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to the design the instantly classic looks behind Zoe Kravitz’s 2022 turn as Catwoman in The Batman. McGrath collaborated with the actress to create a modern twist on a classic cat eye, using three black eyeliners so the overall effect is smoldering, smudged and graphic—all at the same time. Paired with McGrath’s signature glowing skin look and the perfect matte lip, a new iconic version of Catwoman was born.

Click through for everything you need to recreate the “Kravitz Cat Eye” and the rest of the character’s alluring makeup look.

McGrath notes four notable fashion shows all featuring various designs of black eyeliner as inspiration for the Catwoman look, including Prada Fall/Winter 2007, Versace Fall/Winter 2019, Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, and the most recent Versace show for Fall/Winter 2022.
