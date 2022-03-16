Leave it to legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to the design the instantly classic looks behind Zoe Kravitz’s 2022 turn as Catwoman in The Batman. McGrath collaborated with the actress to create a modern twist on a classic cat eye, using three black eyeliners so the overall effect is smoldering, smudged and graphic—all at the same time. Paired with McGrath’s signature glowing skin look and the perfect matte lip, a new iconic version of Catwoman was born.

Click through for everything you need to recreate the “Kravitz Cat Eye” and the rest of the character’s alluring makeup look.