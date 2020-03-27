The Best Dry Shampoos For Every Budget & Hair Type

During those moments in which an accidental use of the snooze button derailed your entire beauty routine, dry shampoo will always be there to save the day. The miracle product, in all its many forms, was created to revive second (or even third) day hair, taking the place of your traditional shower shampoo with ingredients formulated to soak up oil and leave hair feeling, and looking, refreshed. Whether you're new to the product or need tips on best use, the experts have you covered with a complete guide to the best dry shampoos and how best to use the product.

According to Kristina Tabb, co-owner of Tabb & Sparks Salon, dry shampoo isn't a miracle product made to permanently take the place of washing your hair. Rather, it's intended to give hair a temporary dose of freshness."It's a styling product that can help extend a hairstyle for one to two days," she said. "It can temporarily absorb oil, dirt, and refresh your hair. Anyone who has used dry shampoo before knows that it adds texture and grit to your hair that has to be shampooed out."

How often you choose to wash your hair remains entirely up to you, but Tabb suggests giving three to four days between washing. During that time frame, you can definitely take advantage of using a dry shampoo to keep hair looking first day fresh, but as Tabb notes, the product cannot replace the scalp health benefits one gets from washing.

Dry shampoo typically comes in multiple forms, including mists, powders, and pastes. In deciding on which type to use, Naeemah LaFond, amika's Global Artistic Director, said to be mindful of labels. "Looking at what ingredients aren't in your dry shampoo is as important as appreciating great ingredients," LaFond said. "You always want to look out for aluminum. This can be not only damaging to your hair but also your health." Tabb also suggested steering clear of talc, which can cause skin irritation and alcohol, which can dry out the scalp.

Although all hair types can benefit from the use of dry shampoo, DIY stylists should remain mindful of application. For spray dry shampoo, LaFond says to "spray at least six inches away and always wait at least ten seconds to allow the product to absorb and set into the hair before you begin to massage. This will ensure that you get the most out of your usage. Remember that the temples can be the greasiest parts of the scalp and should definitely be one of your main targets when spraying dry shampoo into your hair. I always tell blowout clients to spray dry shampoo into their hair at night and put it up into a top knot. This will beat the oiliness to the punch and ensure that you wake up with fresh bouncy hair." Tabb also noted that it's important to not overwork the hair after applying, particularly when it comes to curls, as this could break the pattern and result in frizz.

Below, decide which of these dry shampoos you'll be adding to your routine.

R+Co Dry Shampoo Paste

R+Co, Dry Shampoo Paste, $29, available at R+Co.

Dry shampoo meets paste in the offering from R+Co. Formulated with volcanic ash, coconut oil, and argan oil, the product was specifically formulated for day two hair, promising to add volume and texture.

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

Drybar, Detox Dry Shampoo, $23, available at Sephora.

Made to work on all hair types, this dry shampoo, also formulated with rice powder, comes in three scent variations.

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Amika, Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $25, available at Sephora.

Give your hair a much-needed refresh with this dry shampoo that features rice starch. Made to absorb excess oils, the vegan product promises not to leave any extra dry shampoo residue behind.

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

Batiste, Original Dry Shampoo — Clean & Classic, $8.99, available at Ulta.

A must-have product for many, this affordable dry shampoo option boasts waterless formula and a vegan-friendly formula.

Dove Dry Shampoo

Dove, Dry Shampoo, $4.88, available at Amazon.

More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this Dove dry shampoo, applauding its scent and formula for added hair volume.

Eva NYC Freshen Up Dry Shampoo

Eva NYC, Freshen Up Dry Shampoo, $11.99, available at Ulta.

Eva NYC's Freshen Up Dry Shampoo has earned the approval of more than 4,000 Ulta reviewers. Made with rice starch and vitamin c, this product will leave hair feeling and looking shiny and nourished.

Billie Floof Dry Shampoo

Billie, Floof Dry Shampoo, $14, available at Billie.

Billie announced its expansion into body care with the debut of its Floof Dry Shampoo. Formulated for light and dark hair, the powder formula comes in an adorable bottle.

