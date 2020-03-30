Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Billie Eilish For Ghosting Her

Looks like 17-year-old Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli, née 'Cash Me Outside Girl') is, like many of us, using this period of isolation to reflect on the relationships in her life. The viral sensation turned rapper took to Instagram Live this weekend to host a Q&A session for her fans. When asked about her friendship with Billie Eilish, Bregoli had only ambivalent words to share.

"I think I'm friends with Billie," she said. "I don't know if Billie's my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she just doesn't text me. So, I don't know. I mean, I guess that's what happens when bitches get famous."

The pair were friends before 18-year-old Eilish became mega famous following the success of her album, when we all fall asleep, where do we go? They've been photographed together multiple times — a fact that has followed Eilish into fame as fans have dug up the old photos and called out Eilish for hanging with the historically problematic Bregoli.

"I'm not trippin,'" Bregoli added on her live, though. "I know who my real friends are."

No comment yet from Eilish, whose been busy performing livestreaming concerts, including one put on by Elton John for coronavirus relief efforts.