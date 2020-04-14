Dakota Johnson & Harry Styles Have Been Wearing This LA Brand While Social Distancing

Dakota Johnson left her wonderfully decorated home for a little afternoon walk in Los Angeles, wearing what seems to be everyone's go-to quarantine fashion brand. The actress wore a cozy black hoodie with dice graphics by Free & Easy while out on Monday, the same brand worn by Harry Styles just a week earlier when he was out for his own socially distanced walk in the city. (He opted for the Free & Easy "Don't Trip" hoodie instead.)

Kevin Circosta, the brand's founder, has been getting plenty of good press over the last few years. LeBron James wore a Free & Easy "Don't Trip" hat during a press conference after a game in 2018, as did Mac Miller during his NPR Tiny Desk concert that same year.

"It started with one hat and one T-shirt and began to grow from there," Circosta told L'Officiel in 2018, adding that the brand took off after being picked up by Opening Ceremony. The brand now sells everything from hats and hoodies to koozies and lawn chairs.

"Really, I just tried to recreate our little family beach kit from when I was a kid," he added. "In tow would be our '80s beach chairs, umbrella, Igloo cooler, beer koozies, lighters for weed, and my dad would be rocking OP shorts, a snapback hat, and a surf tee. That's the life."

Check out (and shop!) the hoodies that Johnson and Styles recently wore from Free & Easy, below.

Photo by BACKGRID

Johnson wore the Free & Easy Dice Heavy Fleece Hoodie in black.

Photo by BACKGRID

Styles wore the Free & Easy Don't Trip OG Hoodie in black.