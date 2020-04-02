Demi Lovato's New Fabletics Collection Will Help Coronavirus Relief

Teased earlier this week and officially launching on Thursday, Demi Lovato is teaming up with Fabletics again to release a new collection in order to support the frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The special spring activewear capsule is made from max-compression fabric and comes in a variety of styles, including the brand's bestselling leggings, T-shirts and tops for layering, and bras for both low and high-impact workouts, as well as sizes XXS through 4X.

"Recently, we have watched our world change and have thought long and hard about holding off on this launch," Lovato said in an official statement. "After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realized there's no better time to inspire others with my capsule, which has always been about channeling your inner strength."

For every item sold, $5 will go toward the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, providing gear and supplies to frontline workers. Fabletics has pledged up to $125,000 now through June 30.

Lovato has also spoken out about those who are incarcerated during the pandemic. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, she discussed her support for #cut50, an organization that hopes to cut the number of people in prisons and jails in the United States.

"It's important that everyone is treated equally during this pandemic, including inmates," she said. "Especially the vulnerable ones who are more susceptible to this disease than other people. We're talking elderly, we're talking non-violent offenders. It's people who are really at danger. We need to support them and give them the rights they deserve as fellow Americans."

Shop Lovato's new collection with Fabletics over on the brand's website, and check out the rest of the collaboration, below

A look from the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collection Courtesy of Fabletics

