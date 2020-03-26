Sparkles, Bangs, & Chunky Highlights: See Dua Lipa’s Very Best Beauty Moments

When it comes to any supposed "New Rules" regarding beauty trends, Dua Lipa makes and sets her own. Her every appearance — whether through an Instagram post or a walk down the red carpet — is one to emulate, and as Dua Lipa's beauty evolution demonstrates, there might not be a look she hasn't yet tried. In celebration of the release of her new album Future Nostalgia, due out March 27, you can take a look back at some of her best beauty moments.

From her chunky bangs to colorful eyeshadow, the face of YSL Beauty has proven she's one to watch on the red carpet and on social media. Whether she's cramming two major manicure trends into one colorful style or making a case for accidental bangs that end up looking totally fierce, the part-time workout instructor doesn't shy away from changing up her look, especially when it comes to her usual beauty routine. As the singer previously revealed toElle, even on her off-duty days she tries to keep her makeup fairly minimal. "It takes 15 minutes max," she said of her routine. "I stick to foundation or concealer, mascara, eyeshadow and bronzer and then I'm out the door."

Your own efforts at DIY bangs might not end up quite as stylish, but that doesn't mean you can't take a cue from any of the singer's past and present looks. Below, scroll through the sparkles, bold lipstick coloring, and surprise haircuts that have defined Dua Lipa's beauty evolution.

2016: Free Radio Live

Dua Lipa chose a light shade of lilac eyeshadow for this sweet look.

2017: Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball

Looking ravishing with a red lip, Dua Lipa paired the bold choice of color with voluminous lashes and thick brows.

2018: Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z

The "New Rules" singer rocked her version of a brown eye wing.

2018: 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria

This beauty routine featured earth tone-colored shadow and lip coloring that coordinated perfectly with Dua's choice of wardrobe.

2018: Spotlight: Dua Lipa

Embracing the hair clip trend, Dua Lipa pulled back a section of hair with a pearl-encrusted clip. In keeping with the outfit's preppy themes, she went with a minimal makeup routine, keeping the focus on her winged liner.

2018: 20th NRJ Music Awards

This sleek side part looked especially chic thanks to lids dusted in shimmer and a peach lip.

2018: Variety's 2nd Annual Hitmakers Brunch

Dua Lipa was all about the sparkles for this choice of makeup. Her lids were coated with a coat of glimmering white shadow and at the corner of her lids, she wore a single jewel.

2019: World Premiere of "Alita: Battle Angel"

​A berry lip made this routine feel particularly dramatic.

2019: 20th Century Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel" Premiere

Dua's matte pink lip was a soft accompaniment to her very smoky eye.

2019: The Global Awards

Matching her makeup to a neon green dress, Dua wore green glitter from her inner lid to the center of her eye. From there, the makeup met up with a dusted out black wing.

2019: Yves Saint Laurent fragrance 'Libre' presentation

Showing off a subtle change in hairstyle, Dua Lipa unveiled bangs for this event.

2019: American Music Awards

Changing up her usually brown hair for blonde, Dua seemingly took some inspiration from Ariana Grande and rocked a high ponytail.

2020: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dua Lipa gave off major '90s vibes with chunky highlights and denim-blue eye makeup.

2020: The Global Awards

Wearing her hair in an updo with a twist, Dua Lipa kept your attention on a silver smoky eye.