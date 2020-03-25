Get Your 'Clueless' Merch In Time For The Film's 25th Anniversary

During this time of quarantine, many are revisiting some of cinema's finest, because there is really nothing else worth doing. While I have no research to back this up, I can only assume that many people are finding comfort in the always-relevant '90s classic Clueless. For the true fans out there who also might need an upgrade in their wardrobe, Dumbgood has recently released its Clueless collection.

The five-piece collection of tees and long-sleeved shirts feature two of the most beloved characters, Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) and Tai Frasier (as portrayed by the late Brittany Murphy). The tops come in a range of colors including white, black, a dusty pink, and lavender.

It's the perfect time to cop some Clueless merch, as the film's 25th anniversary on July 19 is quickly approaching. Assuming that coronavirus doesn't have its way, the movie is planned to be shown in 700 theaters across the country on May 3, 4, and 6.

Since there's no other way to shop at the moment than on your phone or computer, shipping for the collection is currently free, and prices range from $34 for the tees and $46 for the long-sleeved shirt.

These are the perfect items to add to your automated closet, and the best part is, they'll always match with everything.