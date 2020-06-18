As social media continues to show support of Black authors with ##BlackoutBestSellerList and #BlackPublishingPower, your support comes at a crucial time. Spearheaded by Amistad Books, readers are encouraged to purchase two titles by Black authors from June 13 to June 20, which will hopefully result in a bestsellers list compromised entirely of Black authors.

Although the initiative has an end date, the work of Black authors is ongoing. For the times you're in need of happiness, a bit of magic, or you even wish to further educate yourself on your part in all of this, and where we go from here, these books are there to help. Ahead, click through for 10 Black-authored books that span multiple genres.