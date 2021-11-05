11 Of The Most Revealing Music Documentaries Of All Time

Entertainment
Enlightening, sometimes tragic behind-the-scenes stories.
This year’s shocking Framing Britney Spears joined a tradition music documentaries that illuminate much more than a surface look at their subjects. From Lil Wayne to Madonna, these 11 music documentaries are some of the most revealing of all time.
An in-depth look at one of the greatest rappers of all time, The Carter was eventually disavowed by Wayne himself, despite the unprecedented access he gave filmmakers. The doc shows Wayne giving interviews, discussing his upbringing, and rapping during his most prolific period.