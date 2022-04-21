The MTV VMA's Will Return To New Jersey This August

The VMAs are always a night to remember. From Britney Spears’ snake-bearing “Slave 4 U” performance to Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, Beyonce’s first baby announcement, Lady Gaga’s meat dress, and everything in between — the MTV-sponsored event never seems to disappoint.

This year, the iconic ceremony is returning to celebrate the best music videos of the year. The award show is currently in its planning stage, but event organizers are already promising “show-stopping surprises” and “epic performances.” Look no further for everything you need to know about the 2022 VMAs, below:

When are the 2022 VMAs?

MTV’s video music award show is set for Sunday, August 28th.

Where will the 2022 VMAs take place?

New Jersey’s Prudential Center will host the ceremony this year. The large arena has plenty of space for celebrity performances, guest presenters, press, and of course, additional seating where fans can watch the night unfold.

Bruce Gillmer, the President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at Paramount+ said, “We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center. Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Jake Reynolds, the president of the Prudential Center, expressed his excitement to host the show in a separate statement. “We’re extremely proud MTV has chosen Prudential Center to once again host its marquee showcase,” he said. “Prudential Center has enjoyed our long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights our world-class venue as a must-play destination for acts of all genres. We could not be more excited to host one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated award shows and recognize the industry’s brightest stars while adding to the rich history of music in New Jersey.”

Who is performing at the 2022 VMAs?

The official setlist has not been revealed, but the VMA’s have a history of featuring Hollywood's biggest stars along with up-and-coming talent.

How do I watch the 2022 VMAs?

This year the award show will air live in more than 170 countries around the globe. Viewers at home can watch the event on Paramount+. As the date approaches, check with your streaming services to see if they have access to the awards show as well.