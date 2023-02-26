British model and actress Cara Delevingne arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fai...
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Entertainment

Every 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look

The last hurrah before the Oscars brought out A-list outfits.

It’s a good season for film, TV, music, and fashion lovers: Between the Golden Glovbes, the Grammys, and the upcoming Oscards, there is no shortage of opportunities for the stars to show up dressed to shine. Tonight’s occassion? The Screen Actors Guild Awards, where stars like The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson, as well as Jenny Slate, Meg Stalter and many more take the red carpet.

This year’s SAG award nominations are packed with our favorite stars, with nods to everyone from Zendaya to Julia Garner to Jennifer Coolidge, celebrating our favorite works of the year, including Everything Everywhere All At Once to The White Lotus. If their style is even half as good as their work, we’re in for a treat.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2023 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Stalter

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton in Carolina Herrera

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jenny Slate in Zuhair Murad

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis in Romona Keveza

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lauren Perez

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hong Chao in Fendi Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adam DiMarco in Dior

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle James in Rodarte

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Ebediri in Emilia Wickstead

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega in Versace

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Zendaya in Valentino

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Will Sharpe in Ferragamo

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Viola Davis in Valentino

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Claire Foy in Prada

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki in Christian Dior Couture

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Armani

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson