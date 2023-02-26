It’s a good season for film, TV, music, and fashion lovers: Between the Golden Glovbes, the Grammys, and the upcoming Oscards, there is no shortage of opportunities for the stars to show up dressed to shine. Tonight’s occassion? The Screen Actors Guild Awards, where stars like The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson, as well as Jenny Slate, Meg Stalter and many more take the red carpet.
This year’s SAG award nominations are packed with our favorite stars, with nods to everyone from Zendaya to Julia Garner to Jennifer Coolidge, celebrating our favorite works of the year, including Everything Everywhere All At Once to The White Lotus. If their style is even half as good as their work, we’re in for a treat.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2023 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.