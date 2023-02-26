It’s a good season for film, TV, music, and fashion lovers: Between the Golden Glovbes, the Grammys, and the upcoming Oscards, there is no shortage of opportunities for the stars to show up dressed to shine. Tonight’s occassion? The Screen Actors Guild Awards, where stars like The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson, as well as Jenny Slate, Meg Stalter and many more take the red carpet.

This year’s SAG award nominations are packed with our favorite stars, with nods to everyone from Zendaya to Julia Garner to Jennifer Coolidge, celebrating our favorite works of the year, including Everything Everywhere All At Once to The White Lotus. If their style is even half as good as their work, we’re in for a treat.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2023 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Cara Delevigne in Carolina Herrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Danielle Deadwyler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meg Stalter

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Kathryn Newton in Carolina Herrera

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Haley Lu Richardson in Carolina Herrera

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jenny Slate in Zuhair Murad

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis in Romona Keveza

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren Perez

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu in Carolina Herrera

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Meghann Fahy in Ralph Lauren

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hong Chao in Fendi Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adam DiMarco in Dior

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janelle James in Rodarte

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Ebediri in Emilia Wickstead

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried in Prada

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jenna Ortega in Versace

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Zendaya in Valentino

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Will Sharpe in Ferragamo

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Viola Davis in Valentino

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Claire Foy in Prada

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Rooney Mara

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki in Christian Dior Couture

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Cate Blanchett in Armani

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Beatrice Grannò

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Simona Tabasco

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh in Schiaparelli Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aubrey Plaza

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent