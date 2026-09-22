2hollis To Explore A “More Romantic” Side On New Album ‘Pirouette’

2hollis, five albums.

Following the release of 2025’s Star, the American singer and rapper (born Hollis Parker Frazier-Herndon) announced his fifth studio album, Pirouette, arrives Nov. 11. 2hollis spread the word via Instagram on Sept. 22 with a photo of the album’s stunning hand-drawn cover, designed by legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Fans can expect to hear a whole new side of 2hollis; per a press release, the album will see 2hollis tapping into a “more romantic and expressive side of his artistry while pushing the scale of his world even further” through “underground experimentation, high-impact electronic production, and emotionally charged pop songwriting.”

News of the new record comes days after the release of his latest single, “Sex,” which dropped on Sept. 18. But if the explosive electropop tune wasn’t enough to hold you over until November, the 22-year-old also announced his next single “Warhorse” drops this Friday, Sept. 25.

Pirouette is available for presave now.