8 Astrology Apps For The Horoscope Lover

The best apps for daily horoscopes, birth chart calculation, synastry readings, and more.
The brand new Chani app includes timelines of personalized transits and themes, an interactive birth chart function, and workshops from beloved astrologer Chani Nicholas.
Since it launched in 2017, the buzz for Co-Star has resulted in more than 5 million users around the world, who appreciate the pithy horoscopes, at times blunt notifications, and social sharing aspect of this sleek, user-friendly app.