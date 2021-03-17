Entertainment
Cool cars, the Hollywood sign, and American mysticism galore.
A decade of Lana Del Rey music videos has proved that the slippery star loves three things: grainy Super 8 footage, all things Californian and Hollywood, and distinctly American mythology — like '70s cults and JFK's assassination. After the jump, we dissect the evolution of her video discography, from "Video Games" to "Chemtrails Over the Country Club."
The one that started it all, “Video Games” introduced what would become LDR’s most-loved music video motifs: grainy Super 8 footage, American iconography, and women riding on vehicles.