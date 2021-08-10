Entertainment
Her music — and music videos — forever altered the landscape of R&B.
Aaliyah’s music forever altered the landscape of R&B, and her music videos — though often overlooked — were equally as impactful. They were where you could watch her fluidly master complex choreography in eye-catching fits that influenced fashion trends for generations. With her catalog finally headed to streaming services, NYLON looks back at her music video journey.
Aaliyah’s debut song and video can’t be divorced from R. Kelly’s involvement, but it would be a crime to let it overshadow her own effortless swagger and star-power: a glimpse of the cultural monolith she would become.