Austin’s landscape might be changing a lot these days, but there’s one thing that’s staying the same: Austin City Limits’ ability to deliver a fantastic music festival lineup.

This year’s no exception with artists like Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, and George Strait slated to grace its stages as headliners for the Austin music festival’s 2021 iteration. That’s right — the city’s premier festival is back for two packed weekends in October: 1-3 and 8-10, just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

This year’s fest is taking place in Austin’s Zilker Park. Read on for everything else you need to know about attending ACL 2021.

ACL 2021 Lineup

This year’s women artist-dominating lineup includes Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, and George Strait as headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, FINNEAS, and hundreds more acts are expected to grace its eight stages over the course of two October weekends.

‌See the full lineup on their website.

ACL 2021 Dates & Location

As mentioned, ACL 2021 is taking place over two weekends in October: 1-3 and 8-10, 2021, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

ACL 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

Per its website’s COVID-19 warning, the festival has taken “enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists and employees.” There will be instructions that you’ll have to follow while on-site, which the festival also warns means you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

Attendees will also be updated with health and safety policies closer to the event. Stay updated by following them on social media or via the ACL Fest Email List.

How To Buy ACL 2021 Tickets

Three-day tickets starting at $275, and hotel packages are available for purchase on their wesbite.