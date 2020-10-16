11 Albums That Are Lowkey Super Spooky

Entertainment
Put these records on when you're tired of "Monster Mash."
So much of celebrating a holiday comes down to ambiance, and when it comes to Halloween, music can add as much to the festivities as costumes and candy. But what to listen to that's suitably creepy, but still sounds great? Anyone can put on "Monster Mash" or "Thriller," but in addition to these on-theme classics, here are 11 albums that hit that spooky sweet spot without being too on-the-nose.
Kanye's magnum opus includes Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse, one of the most important artworks about monsters of all time.