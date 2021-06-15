Washington D.C.’s annual All Things Go music festival is back with fall 2021 dates.

The packed one-day event will take place over a Saturday in October and move beyond the capitol’s city limits to a larger venue in neighboring Maryland to accommodate their expanded, women-led festival bill this year.

Charli XCX, Haim, St. Vincent, soccer mommy, girl in red, LAUV and 10 more artists and bands are slated to take over the festival’s two stages for its largest event yet. The D.C. festival, which began in 2014 in the back lot of the capitol’s Union Market, is one of few music festivals prioritizing more gender-inclusive billing, and in 2018 even featured an all-female lineup curated by Maggie Rogers and London musician LPX.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending All Things Go 2021.

All Things Go 2021 Lineup

As mentioned above, All Things Go’s 2021 lineup features a rare women-fronted lineup with Haim and St. Vincent to headline and support from Charli XCX, Lauv, girl in red, Beach Bunny, and more.

The D.C. event has come a long way since its inaugural event which featured headliners Future Islands and Tove Lo.

See the full festival lineup on All Things Go’s website.

All Things Go 2021 Dates & Location

All Things Go 2021 is taking place Saturday October 16, 2021 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

In previous years, the festival took place at D.C.’s Union Market. This year’s new Maryland location will feature an expanded two-stage setup to accommodate the 16 artist lineup.

All Things Go 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

Citing constantly changing COVID-19 guidelines, festival organizers state on the website that more concrete regulations and rules will be posted closer to the event, but no later than a week before the show.

“The safety of fans, staff, and artists is always of utmost importance,” its website reads. “Because the guidelines are continuing to change, we will follow guidance from local and state health department officials in place at the time of the show, as it pertains to outdoor venues. Once established (but no later than a week before the show), guidelines will be posted on this website and social media, and will also be emailed to ticket holders. We join our artists in looking forward to your enjoyment of a safe and healthy festival.”

How To Buy All Things Go 2021 Tickets

Tickets go on sale Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET with general admission lawn tickets starting at $79.50.