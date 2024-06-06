All Things Go announced its inaugural New York City edition with a lineup that gathers Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, Ethel Cain, Renée Rapp, and more at the Forest Hills Stadium. The DMV-based festival celebrates its 10th anniversary by initiating its New York City edition based out of the iconic Queens venue.

After three years at the Merriweather Post Pavilion just outside of Washington DC, All Things Go adds a concurrent New York City edition that also includes Coco and Clair Clair, MUNA, and Soccer Mommy. Previous performers include Mitski, HAIM, Charli XCX, Lana del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lorde. Boygenius and many more, earning the festival nicknames like “Gay-chella” or “Lesbopallooza.” While the festival is not until the weekend of September 28 and 29, tickets go on sale June 14, so the purchase and planning can be part of your Pride to-do list.

Roan specifically is perhaps the hottest festival act of the season. After making her Choachella debut earlier this year, the Midwestern Princess has made it known that she is your favorite artist’s favorite artist, and that includes fellow All Things Go headliner, Renée Rapp, who recently fangirls over Roan in her Instagram comments. Ethel Cain is currently on tour in Europe where she has been soft-launching unreleased songs live. Janelle Monáe’s latest performance was at WeHo Pride and it was so lit Queen Latifa herself joined the stage to throw it back. The thought of these headliners sharing a stage should be enough to realize that this festival is music history in the making.