Amaarae On Co-Star, Prada, and Her Biggest Depop Loss

Singer-songwriter Amaarae, a Ghanaian-American artist from the Bronx, dropped her second album Fountain Baby this year and it was filled with summer bangers like “Co-Star” and “Wasted Eyes.” Coming three years after her debut album, The Angel You Don't Know (and going viral on TikTok for her “Sad Girls Luv Money” remix in 2020), she says that the years between albums taught her about her “resilience.” “It really took a lot to make the second album,” she tells NYLON. “I learned that I was willing to go the distance to make something that I really cared about and something that I felt like could be impactful for people.”

On Oct. 7, Amaarae performed at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. “It’s my first time in Texas,” she told the audience. “The food is fire.” Ahead of her performance, she also launched a dedicated Depop shop with over 40 pieces from her personal wardrobe along with her own Amaarae Edit with festival picks in partnership with Depop and American Express. At Austin City Limits, which also runs this upcoming weekend, Depop has set up a live seller shop in the Amex lounge featuring local Austin sellers to celebrate.

Amaarae is already a pro thrifter after thrifting with her mom for years, but she actually didn’t mean to give away one of her Depop pieces. “I’m not going to lie, but I had a separate pile for Depop and Amex and the stuff that I wanted to give away for the collab, and I think I just accidentally put this Jean Paul Gaultier graphic tee in there,” she says. “That shirt was gone in five minutes.” The pieces also included the Dion Lee leather and lace pants from her “Wasted Eyes” music video.

Check out Amaarae’s Depop closet here, and read on for a conversation with the singer as she dishes on astrology, Co-star, and the Prada bag that she wished she kept from high school.

1. WHAT’S YOUR ASTROLOGICAL BIG THREE? I'm a Cancer Sun, Gemini Moon, Pisces Rising.

2. DO YOU ACTUALLY USE CO-STAR? Yes, I do use Co-Star. And that song was literally made from a conversation that we were having with my engineer when we were all working in Ghana on the album. He told us to join the app and we just started the song as a joke.

3. DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS, (AND HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ONE)? Yes, I believe in ghosts. Have I ever seen one? I think I have, but who really knows if that’s just your imagination or if it’s a real thing.

4. WHAT’S YOUR GO-TO DRINK ORDER? It depends on where I'm at in life. If I'm at the gym and I'm trying to get healthy, I will keep it strictly tequila soda. But if I'm kind of in a good mood and I'm trying to really enjoy myself, I'll do a paloma or a porn star martini. If you can get someone to make a great porn star martini, that's really the joint.

5. WHO WOULD BE THE THREE HEADLINERS OF THE MUSIC FESTIVAL OF YOUR DREAMS? That's hard to narrow down. Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, and Gucci Mane.

6. WHAT'S THE WEIRDEST SNACK THAT YOU MAKE? I don't know if I make any weird snacks. I feel like I keep it pretty simple and kosher. I'm a normal snack eater.

7. WHAT'S A BAD HABIT OF YOURS THAT YOU'VE BEEN MEANING TO FIX? There are so many. Going to sleep late at night, and I've been trying to fix that one for a while. I usually fall asleep anywhere between 3 and 4 a.m. and will wake up at 8 or 9 a.m. I really would like to learn to sleep at a reasonable hour. 11 p.m. would be good. I’d love to get to that point.

8. WHAT WAS THE LAST INTERNET RABBIT HOLE YOU WENT DOWN? There was a whole beef online about producers and sampling and one of the real OG producers, Ninth Wonder, was just kind of going off on a bunch of kids about sampling and that was just the last thing that I really engaged in. That was a long-winded two-day argument on Twitter.

9. DESCRIBE YOUR WORST DATE IN THREE WORDS. Too hot outside. Delayed flight. All airport food spots shut down.

10. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Lil’ Kim with the pasties at the MTV Awards in 2001 for sure.

11. IF YOU COULD BE IN ANY MUSIC VIDEO, WHAT WOULD IT BE? “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson.

12. WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST CONCERT, AND WHAT ARE YOUR MEMORIES OF IT? My first concert ever in life was a concert in Ghana. I think it was a British rapper called Sway and another British rapper called Dizzee Rascal.

13. WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE AS A KID? Bringing Down the House with Queen Latifah.

14. What’s your go-to thrifting trick or tip? I've found that if you make good relationships with certain stores or certain people, they find you amazing, amazing, amazing pieces.

15. What is a piece of clothing from high school that you wish you kept? I had this amazing Prada bag that my mom bought for me in 2011 or 2012. Wish I’d kept that. Don't know where it is.

16. WHAT IS ONE THING EVERYONE SHOULD BUY THAT IS UNDER $10? Hand sanitizer.

17. WHAT IS ONE QUESTION YOU NEVER WANT TO BE ASKED AGAIN? What are your inspirations? Oh my god. Every time.

18. WHAT REALITY SHOW WOULD YOU MOST LIKE TO APPEAR ON? I have to say just for fun. Just for shits and giggles, Flavor of Love.