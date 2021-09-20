Every Anya Taylor-Joy Movie Available To Stream

Entertainment
The Emmy-nominated ‘Queens Gambit’ actress has a roster of impressive film roles, on streaming now.
Anya Taylor-Joy — and her perfectly chiseled cheekbones — has graced our screens for nearly seven years now. Since 2015, the Emmy-nominated Queen’s Gambit actress has taken on a plethora of roles, from a murderous teen to a meddling matchmaker, and even Barack Obama's college girlfriend. Keep reading for a list of her best films, and how to watch them.
In her first feature film (and acting breakthrough), Taylor-Joy starred in the A24 produced thriller, The Witch. She plays Thomasin, a young woman whose family is cursed by black magic and chilling witchcraft. (Showtime)