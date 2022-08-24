Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car’

Arctic Monkeys is back with new music. The long-standing English rock band has announced its seventh studio album, The Car, scheduled for release on October 21 via Domino Records. The forthcoming project will be the band’s first package of new music since the release of its 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.

Per a press release, the upcoming album will contain 10 songs, all written by Alex Turner and produced by long-time collaborator James Ford, and was recorded at a slew of studios across the U.K. and France: Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London, and La Frette in Paris. While no official singles have been released yet, the release teases that the new project will find the band “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape,” and that the music will contain “some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

That being said, a few lucky fans have already had a taste of the band’s new music. During their gig at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland on August 23, the night before they announced the album, Arctic Monkeys debuted a live performance of one of their new songs, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” Based off of fan footage capturing the performance, the unreleased track will continue the retro-leaning sound of their last album, with lush vocals and funky guitar flourishes.

Turner himself has also confirmed that the music of the upcoming album will feel familiar to those who have listened to Tranquility, the band’s turn into a jazzier, intergalactic-influenced sonic palette. In an exclusive interview with U.K. newspaper Big Issue about the new record, Turner described the new music as “cinematic,” and “a better version of a more dynamic overall sound.”

The Car album cover. Domino

The upcoming album will be released on limited gray vinyl, standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally. Pre-order the album here.

The band is currently in a run of tour dates that’s taking them to festivals across the world, and there’s good possibility they’ll debut more music there. See the full tracklist for The Car as well as Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming live shows, below.

The Car tracklist

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense

Arctic Monkeys Fall 2022 tour dates

August 2022

August 25 - Rock En Seine, Paris, France

August 27 - Reading Festival, UK

August 28 - Leeds Festival, UK

September 2022

September 1 - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 - Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November 2022

November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 2022

December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2022