Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Tease New Song For Charity

If there's one thing in this world you can count on, it's the soothing vocals of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Never ones to miss a beat, the Scooter Braun acolytes are teaming up to release their first song together, "Stuck With U," with proceeds going to benefit the children of first responders to the COVID crisis, in partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Grande and Bieber shared the news on socials, with single artwork done by cult Instagram cartoonist Liana Finck. Grande also asked fans to use instrumentals from the song to soundtrack "videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.) to be a part of #StuckWithU." Ostensibly, clips may be used in a forthcoming video to accompany the song, which drops Friday, May 8.

See the announcements below: