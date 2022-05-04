It’s finally happening. While there was never any promise that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna would make music together once they became official, it seemed likely that something was brewing on the music front when they were captured filming a mysterious music video back in 2021. Now — nearly a year after those infamous pap pics were first taken — it seems the world will finally get to witness the fruits of that day. A$AP Rocky has unveiled the first trailer for “D.M.B.,” (Dats Mah B!$H), his new song and video that may or may not feature Rihanna.

The rapper first revealed the new track in a post-and-delete to Instagram on Tuesday evening, though he made the official announcement on Wednesday, May 4 — just a day before the track is set to arrive on May 5. Based off the song’s pre-save link and movie poster-esque cover art, the song is all about Rihanna, and seems to tell the story about their relationship, described by the cover poster as “A Ghetto Love Tale.” Illustrated images of Rihanna in her fluffy hot pink jacket and Rocky in his lime green hat sitting on the fire escape are also present, though it’s unclear how involved RiRi is on the song itself, or if she’ll just star in the video.

Either way, it’ll the closest thing the world has gotten from Rihanna regarding music in the last six years since she put out her last studio album ANTI in 2016. Rocky himself is also coming off a music hiatus of sorts, as this will mark his first proper solo release since 2019. Other artists involved in the making of the song according to the cover include Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlomo, and D33j.

In the track’s brief 19-second trailer, footage of Rihanna and Rocky leaving restaurants and exiting their cars as fans and paparazzi scream for them in the background are spliced in between brief shots of the two stars hanging out on the fire escape. There’s not really much music to be heard — for the most part, it’s just people screaming and a man loudly saying, “I see you brother” — but towards the end a woozy, sweet beat takes over as well as a distorted voice which seems to be singing, “You, fell in love.” All in all, it seems the whole thing will reveal a softer side to the well-known rapper.

That being said, the new track comes at tenuous time for the A$AP, who was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to an alleged shooting in L.A. less than two weeks ago. He’s since been released on bail with a court date set for August 17.