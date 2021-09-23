When it comes to pop-punk, no artist has left a more indelible mark on the genre than Avril Lavigne. Her music videos defined what was cool — or not — in the early-to-late ‘00s. Admit it, we all wanted to get in with the skater boys after watching “Sk8er Boi.” Ahead, find 14 of the Canadian star’s most iconic music video moments, from “Complicated” to “Flames.”