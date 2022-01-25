It’s shaping up to be a major year for Bad Bunny. After selling out his first headlining tour since 2020, El Último Tour Del Mundo, in record time — the Puerto Rican superstar is now extending his trek around the world by announcing a new 29-date stadium tour set to take place during the summer of 2022 in the U.S. and Latin America.

World’s Hottest Tour, Bad Bunny’s first-ever stadium-sized tour, will kick off just four months after he wraps up El Último Tour Del Mundo, which is set to begin at the beginning of Feb.

Come Aug. 5, Bad Bunny will embark on the U.S. leg of World’s Hottest Tour with performances set at major arenas across the U.S., including Atlanta’s Truist Park, Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Soldier Field, New York City’s Yankee Stadium, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. And there’s more: Bad Bunny is also inviting DJs Alesso and Diplo to open select dates on the road.

The Latin America leg of the tour will commence shortly after in October, with shows in Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and more, before ending with two shows in Mexico.

Announcing the new shows via Instagram Reels, Bad Bunny also revealed that a new album is on the way: “While I work on my new album, you can buy tickets for my next tour,” he said. The album will be his first major release since 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo.

See everything we know about World’s Hottest Tour, including the full dates, openers, and how to buy tickets, below.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates

El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 U.S. Dates

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena

02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/01 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

World’s Hottest Tour U.S. Dates (Newly announced)

8/5 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

8/9 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park^

8/12 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

8/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park^

8/20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/23 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

8/27 — New York, NY @ Yankee Stadium>

9/1 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park^

9/7 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome^

9/9 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium^

9/14 — Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum^

9/17 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park^

9/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^

9/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field^

9/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium>

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

World’s Hottest Tour Latin America Dates (Newly announced)

10/21 — Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/4 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 — Asuncion, Paraguay @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 — Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 — Medellin, Colombia @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 — Panama City, Panama @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 — San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 — San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 — San Pedro Sula, Honduras @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/1 — Guatemala City, Guatemala @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/3 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA

12/9 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Azteca

Who is opening Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour?

Worldclass DJs Alesso and Diplo are the two openers for select dates on the U.S. leg of Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour.

Alesso, the Swedish DJ who most recently released “When I’m Gone” with Katy Perry, will open for the majority of the dates. Diplo will open the New York show at Yankee Stadium and the Los Angeles show at SoFi stadium. See the specific shows they’ll each be playing above.

How to buy tickets to World’s Hottest Tour 2022

Pre-sale for tickets to Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. local time. See Bad Bunny’s website for more information.