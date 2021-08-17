Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born’ Was "The Wrong Idea"

Barbra Streisand isn’t so sure about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, Variety reports. The Hollywood legend starred in the 1976 version of the film herself, opposite Kris Kristofferson.

In a new interview on Australian talk Show The Sunday Project, Streisand said about the 2018 remake: “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

She then added that Gaga and Cooper’s 2018 remake was “the wrong idea,” but that she “can’t argue with success.” For what it’s worth, Gaga won her first Academy Award for the movie — specifically, Best Original Song for the film’s duet, “Shallow,” which also became a No. 1 single. The film grossed $436 million, and was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Actress for Gaga. Still, Streisand said, “I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”

During the 2018 press cycle, Streisand told Extra of the film, “I loved it. I think it’s wonderful. [Gaga is] wonderful.” She also told Variety, “It’s good. I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to spook it. I can’t believe that was 40-some years ago. I think [director Cooper] did a wonderful job with [Gaga]. I thought when it was going to be done it was going to be very different and have a multiracial cast, and the music was going to be rap. But it’s more like the movie I made.”

Before Streisand and Kris Kristofferson made the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, there were two other films about a starlet on-the-rise and her relationship with an older alcoholic falling out of favor; Janet Gaynor and Fredric March first played the roles in 1937, and Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954.

Watch Streisand’s full interview below: