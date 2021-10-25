The Best Celebrity Cameos On 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Entertainment
From Ashanti to Rachel Bilson.
With a pager, killer outfits, and a keen sense for sniffing out trouble, Buffy The Vampire Slayer first hit screens in 1997. She kept Sunnyvale safe for seven seasons, during which a slew of rising celebs also took part in the madness. Read on for a list of surprising guest appearances:
The multi-platinum R&B singer famously appeared on Buffy as Xanders ill-fated love interest, Lissa. Despite appearing as a normal teenager, her character was actually a disguised demon who Buffy beheads to save her friend.