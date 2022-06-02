10 Great Kate Bush Songs That Aren't "Running Up That Hill"

Eccentric, unconventional, and wholly idiosyncratic, Kate Bush has left an indelible mark on pop. While new fans may only know her ‘80s mega-hit “Running Up That Hill,” the English singer has a rich catalog that’s unparalleled when it comes to weirdness, vision, and sheer artistic expression. Ahead, from “Wuthering Heights” to 2011’s “Misty,” NYLON picked 10 of her other iconic songs to know, proving that there’s no one who does eccentricity as well as her.