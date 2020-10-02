Miley Cyrus' recent cover of Blondie's "Heart Of Glass" reminded us at NYLON that the pop star has always been a great cover artist. Though it shouldn't take away from her original work, Cyrus' voice — warm, weathered, and with a range that feels boundless — has always been a metamorphic wonder, ever since she stunned the world with her iconic version of "Jolene." That was neither the beginning nor the end though. Here are her best eight covers, for your enjoyment.