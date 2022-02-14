All The Best Memes From The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2022 Super Bowl was a night to remember. Football fans in Los Angeles celebrated a close-win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Celebrities, as per usual, showed up and showed out in the stands. And commercial lovers got their fix of over-the-top, minutes-long productions.

Though the Super Bowl is, technically, about the game, that’s not why we watch. Or at least that’s not why I watch. I’m there for half-time and the chaos that follows. Each year we get an exciting performance, and last night was no different. Millennial rap lovers — and kids like me, who woke up to the sound of WGCI on a Saturday morning — were served a delicious, though far-too short, mashup of early 2000s hits.

With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige all on stage for the very first time in an epic yet chaotic halftime show, people of the internet were tuned in, ready to dance along and, of course, point out anything worth a laugh.

Super Bowls come and go, but memes are forever. See some of the best nonsense that Twitter had to offer, curated below.