Beyoncé’s New Album Finally Has A Name

At long last, Beyoncé’s new album finally has a title: Act II: Cowboy Carter is what it’ll be called the pop star revealed, not in a statement, but by merely posting a link to her updated merch website (because, of course).

Subtlety has been the name of the game for the rollouts of Beyoncé’s last couple albums, but it’s been especially so for this one. She announced the record in a surprise Verizon commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl while simultaneously dropping two of its songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” also without warning. I’m no publicist but it’s worth wondering if this choice has something to do with the album being her “country” record — something that its title appears to nod to. She invokes her husband’s last name, Carter, which feels like a reference to the “real” Beyoncé — not just the globally adored pop star but also the mother and wife. Unlike pop, country music is all about tearing down facades, so we could be in for some real vulnerable bops in the near future.

Of course, this is all speculation, but you can find out everything that we do know about the album, so far, below.

What is Beyoncé’s new album called?

The singer’s long awaited follow-up to Renaissance is officially titled Act II: Cowboy Carter.

When is the album’s release date?

The album is set to drop March 29, 2024. You can pre-order it now here.

What songs will be on it?

The album’s full tracklist is still to be unannounced, but two songs from the project, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” are out now.

What are the themes of the album?

As the record’s title and first two singles suggest, Cowboy Carter will be Beyoncé’s country album, though the pop star has kept mum about its themes. Judging from its first two songs, which pay homage to Texas and her childhood, it’ll likely traverse stories about her hometown, growing up, and family.