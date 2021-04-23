Beyoncé's Music Video Evolution, From Early Aughts Queen To Masterful Storyteller

Entertainment
There’s a reason she’s the GOAT.
Beyoncé is more than just her hitsongs. From her powerhouse vocals to her influential choreography and culture-shifting lyrics, she’s a masterful storyteller with a strong message to share. Nowhere is that more apparent than in her music videos and visual albums, where all those elements come together. Here, we track some of Beyoncé’s most memorable videos of her solo career, from “Crazy In Love” to “Brown Skin Girl.”
Everything about the visual for the lead single of Beyoncé’s debut solo album is iconic: the excessive amount of dance breaks, outfit changes, and a wild scene of her thrashing in a burning car.