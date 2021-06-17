Entertainment
From forgotten cult classics to Oscar-winning films.
Beyoncé — an icon with a name so powerful, even she views it as a compliment. You know her, you love her, you probably have an unsolicited opinion about her marriage. But did you know the Grammy winner is a star on screen as well? Look no further for her most underrated acting performances.
Beyonce made her film debut as the star of Carmen: A Hip Hopera, playing an aspiring actress who falls in love with an engaged con artist (Mekhi Phifer). Together they embark on a toxic romance, but tragedy ensues when the pair flee to LA to start a new life.