Beyonce as Etta James in 'Cadillac Records.'
Beyonce's Most Underrated Acting Performances

From forgotten cult classics to Oscar-winning films.

Beyoncé — an icon with a name so powerful, even she views it as a compliment. You know her, you love her, you probably have an unsolicited opinion about her marriage. But did you know the Grammy winner is a star on screen as well? Look no further for her most underrated acting performances.

Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001)

Beyonce made her film debut as the star of Carmen: A Hip Hopera, playing an aspiring actress who falls in love with an engaged con artist (Mekhi Phifer). Together they embark on a toxic romance, but tragedy ensues when the pair flee to LA to start a new life.

