You Can Now Relax At Bedtime With BLACKPINK's Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is adding a new, and unexpected, skill to her resume. The K-Pop star is putting her soothing voice to good use as one of Calm’s newest storytellers. With her first recording officially out and available to listen to, Rosé joins an impressive lineup of celebrity narrators — like Harry Styles, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Idris Elba — who have all partnered with Calm to help us rest a bit easier.

Rosé’s contribution is a 30 minute sleep-guide called “Grounded with Rosé.” The singer's recording provides tips for winding down at night, along with details about her own sleep-hygiene and bedtime habits. She also explains how Calm and her dog, Hank, help her feel relaxed.

Calm is a sleep app that offers its listeners bedtime stories and meditation guides. Founded in 2012, the relaxation service is listed as the number one app in its category for its effectiveness. Once downloaded, users can “find their calm,” through a myriad of activities that focus on alleviating stress, anxiety, and distractions. However, Calm’s most popular feature is its bedtime stories, voiced by industry legends.

The BLACKPINK singer recently announced the news on Instagram. “I’ve been dying to share this exciting news with you all but I finally get to tell you — I have my very own sleep story, out now on @calm,” she wrote.

“I started using Calm almost two years ago and it’s helped me get a comfortable, good night's sleep every single time,” she continued. “I literally dreamed of recording my own version someday, so thank you Calm for having me join in this fun project. I certainly won’t be able to fall asleep to my own story just yet (still getting used to hearing my own talking voice lol) but I cannot wait for you guys to hear it.” I hope you all enjoy it,” the singer concluded, “let me know what you guys think, but most importantly: I hope it makes you all KNOCK OUT.”

Fans can tune into “Grounded With Rose,” by downloading the Calm app and searching her name. The audio is exclusive to Calm and cannot be found elsewhere. There is a seven day free-trial for new users, but after that listeners will be prompted to pay for a year-long subscription.