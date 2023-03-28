If you weren’t able score tickets to boygenius’ Re:SET shows with Steve Lacy and LCD Soundsystem, luck just turned in your favor.

On March 28, the indie rock supergroup announced its own solo North American tour scheduled for Summer 2023. Starting April 12, boygenius will kick off a three-month trek throughout the U.S., starting on the west coast and weaving through the central, southern, and eastern states before ending with a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

The tour adds an additional 16 shows to the already announced 12 shows boygenius is set to play as part of the Re:SET concert series. For these new dates, the band is bringing along a slew of different guest openers, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Claud, Illuminati Hotties, and Bartees Strange. The run also includes their appearance at Coachella, where they’ll be playing both weekends, April 15 and April 22.

The band hops across the pond in August for a series of additional late-summer festival appearances in Europe, including Norway’s Øya Festival, Sweden’s Way Out West, and more. They’re also squeezing in a smattering shows in Germany, Netherlands, and the U.K, where they’ll be joined by openers MUNA and Ethel Cain.

Titled “the tour,” the live shows are in support of the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming debut album, called — sense the pattern here — the record. The project drops March 31, hot off the heels of the excellent initial singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue,” and has received near unanimous rave reviews from critics. It’s the band’s first new music since it released its cult classic self-titled EP in 2018.

See below for how to buy tickets to the tour and boygenius’ full 2023 summer tour schedule:

How to buy tickets to boygenius’ 2023 tour

Tickets for newly announced dates, separate from festival appearances and the Re:SET concert series, go on general sale on Friday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. local time. There will be a few presale opportunities for all of the dates starting as early as Wednesday, March 29. Check via specific dates on boygenius’ website.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

EUROPEAN DATES

August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain