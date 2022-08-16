Entertainment
BravoCon 2022 Will Return To NYC This Fall After A Two-Year Hiatus
Here’s everything to know about the three-day convention, from the 100+ 'Bravolebrities' in attendance to how to get tickets.
After a two-year hiatus, BravoCon will officially return to New York City this fall for a weekend of reality TV extravagance and fandom. When it first debuted in 2019, tickets sold out in under a minute. This year is likely to be similarly huge, with the network hoping to bounce back in a big way — though luckily for fans, there are still some tickets available to be purchased.
This year, the three-day convention will bring together the stars of beloved shows like every Real Housewives franchise, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and more. As always, there will be panels, mixers, performances and many, many photo opps. Read on for everything to know about this year’s event:
When is BravoCon 2022?
BravoCon will take place over one weekend, from October 14-16, 2022.
Where is BravoCon 2022?
BravoCon is scheduled to take place at the Javits Center in New York City.
Where can I get BravoCon 2022 tickets?
There are still tickets available for BravoCon, available at several different pricing tiers. A three-day GA Bravo Fan pass is $430.00 (+taxes/fees), a VIP Bravoholic pass is $825.00 (+taxes/fees), and SVIP Future Bravoleb pass is $1,950.00 (+taxes/fees). If that’s a bit steep, there are 1-day passes too, at $175 and $350 price points.
To purchase BravoCon 2022 tickets (and learn more about what each price point gets you), head here.
Who will be at BravoCon 2022?
In addition to Andy Cohen, more than 100 Bravolebrities will be at BravoCon 2022, from shows spanning all of the network’s franchises.
Here’s whose confirmed so far, per Bravo.com:
Below Deck
Kate Chastain (Below Deck Galley Talk)
Mzi “Zee” Dempers (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Daisy Kelliher (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Gary King (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck)
Captain Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Courtney Veale (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Bravo Kids
Frankie Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Albie Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Chris Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Brooks Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
Mzi “Zee” Dempers (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Daisy Kelliher (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Gary King (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck)
Captain Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)
Courtney Veale (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean)
Bravo Kids
Frankie Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Albie Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Chris Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Brooks Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
Family Karma
Legacy Housewives
Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Caroline Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Married To Medicine
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
Project Runway
Shahs Of Sunset
Southern Charm
Summer House
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Dubai
The Real Housewives of Miami
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin
Dolores Catania and Frank Catania
Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno
Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider
The Real Housewives Of Potomac
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club
Vanderpump Rules
What’s happening at BravoCon 2022?
From panels to photobooths, there will be plenty of activities at the three-day convention. There will be also be a live taping of Watch What Happens Live, a “Legend’s Ball” bringing together fan favorite cast members, and several cocktail-heavy experiences where you can meet and mingle with Bravolebs. Though there’s no official schedule out yet, you can head here to learn more.