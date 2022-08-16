BravoCon 2022 Will Return To NYC This Fall After A Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, BravoCon will officially return to New York City this fall for a weekend of reality TV extravagance and fandom. When it first debuted in 2019, tickets sold out in under a minute. This year is likely to be similarly huge, with the network hoping to bounce back in a big way — though luckily for fans, there are still some tickets available to be purchased.

This year, the three-day convention will bring together the stars of beloved shows like every Real Housewives franchise, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and more. As always, there will be panels, mixers, performances and many, many photo opps. Read on for everything to know about this year’s event:

When is BravoCon 2022?

BravoCon will take place over one weekend, from October 14-16, 2022.

Where is BravoCon 2022?

BravoCon is scheduled to take place at the Javits Center in New York City.

Where can I get BravoCon 2022 tickets?

There are still tickets available for BravoCon, available at several different pricing tiers. A three-day GA Bravo Fan pass is $430.00 (+taxes/fees), a VIP Bravoholic pass is $825.00 (+taxes/fees), and SVIP Future Bravoleb pass is $1,950.00 (+taxes/fees). If that’s a bit steep, there are 1-day passes too, at $175 and $350 price points.

To purchase BravoCon 2022 tickets (and learn more about what each price point gets you), head here.

Who will be at BravoCon 2022?

In addition to Andy Cohen, more than 100 Bravolebrities will be at BravoCon 2022, from shows spanning all of the network’s franchises.

Here’s whose confirmed so far, per Bravo.com:

Below Deck

Kate Chastain (Below Deck Galley Talk)

Mzi “Zee” Dempers (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Daisy Kelliher (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Gary King (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Captain Lee Rosbach (Below Deck)

Captain Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht)

Courtney Veale (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean)

Bravo Kids

Frankie Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Gia Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Albie Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Chris Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Brooks Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)

Family Karma

Brian Benni

Bali Chainani

Amrit Kapai

Rish Karam

Nicholas Kouchoukos

Vishal Parvani

Anisha Ramakrishna

Richa Sadana

Monica Vaswani

Legacy Housewives

Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Caroline Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Married To Medicine

Toya Bush-Harris

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Anila Sajja

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Quad Webb

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Josh Flagg

Tracy Tutor

Project Runway

Elaine Welteroth

Shahs Of Sunset

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi

Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Reza Farahan

Southern Charm

Patricia Altschul

Leva Bonaparte

Craig Conover

Kathryn Dennis

Olivia Flowers

Taylor Ann Green

Marcie Hobbs

Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy

Naomie Olindo

Shep Rose

Summer House

Mya Allen

Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke

Andrea Denver

Paige DeSorbo

Luke Gulbranson

Lindsay Hubbard

Ciara Miller

Danielle Olivera

Carl Radke

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Eva Marcille

Leah McSweeney

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sanya Richards-Ross

Shereé Whitfield

Kenya Moore

Marlo Hampton

Drew Sidora

Kandi Burruss

Todd Tucker

Riley Burruss

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon Storms Beador

Heather Dubrow

Gina Kirschenheiter

Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne

Dorit Kemsley

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke

Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara Al Madani

Nina Ali

Chanel Ayan

Caroline Brooks

Lesa Milan Hall

Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami

Guerdy Abraira

Adriana De Moura

Lisa Hochstein

Julia Lemigova

Dr. Nicole Martin

Alexia Echevarria

Marysol Patton

Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin

Dolores Catania and Frank Catania

Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno

Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga

Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider

The Real Housewives Of Potomac

Gizelle Bryant

Ashley Darby

Robyn Dixon

Karen Huger

Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton

Candiace Dillard Bassett

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club

Taylor Armstrong

Tamra Judge

Brandi Glanville

Vicki Gunvalson

Dorinda Medley

Phaedra Parks

Jill Zarin

Vanderpump Rules

James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss

Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

Ariana Madix

What’s happening at BravoCon 2022?

From panels to photobooths, there will be plenty of activities at the three-day convention. There will be also be a live taping of Watch What Happens Live, a “Legend’s Ball” bringing together fan favorite cast members, and several cocktail-heavy experiences where you can meet and mingle with Bravolebs. Though there’s no official schedule out yet, you can head here to learn more.