BTS Put On A Spy-Themed Grammys Performance Of "Butter"

It was just last year that BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys with “Dynamite,” and so it was only natural for the global pop sensations to return for this year’s show. The beloved group sang their hit “Butter” on the Grammys stage on Sunday, wearing suave suits and performing 007-themed choreography.

“Butter” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Last year, “Dynamite” was up for the same award, but ultimately lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for “Rain On Me.”

Sunday’s performance included an adorable cameo from fellow nominee Olivia Rodrigo, with her and Taehyung (V) flirting at a table in the audience before the actual performance started.

Watch BTS’ 2022 Grammys performance below: