BTS is set to start their mandatory military service soon, but they’re giving their fans a proper send off before then. In addition to the individual solo projects, albums, and collaborations they’ve all released, Suga will become the first member to embark on his own solo world tour.

The group’s charismatic rapper, songwriter, and producer announced his first-ever global tour on Tuesday, which will take him to cities across the U.S., Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan. On his own, the member will play arena stages — and likely sell them out, too. The tour, called Agust D, named after his 2016 solo mixtape and his other stage name, kicks off in late April and will likely wrap up three months later in July with a few dates yet to be announced in Japan.

In the U.S., Suga is scheduled to play huge venues like New Jersey’s Prudential Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum — two arenas with a seat capacity of over 17,000. Per the tour schedule, he’s set to play multiple nights in some cities, which will hopefully ease some of the overwhelming fan demand (and ticketing nightmares).

Last we checked, Suga was meant to kick off his military duties in March 2023, but given the scheduling of the tour, that seems to have changed. It is likely he’ll instead enlist following the tour. NME reported that the boyband member will also not enter active duty as previously thought, and will instead fulfill his military requirements as a social service agent.

In addition to his 2016 mixtape Agust D, Suga also released D-2, his second solo mixtape, in 2020. This tour will finally give him the opportunity to perform both of those projects live. For everything you need to know about attending Suga’s tour from the full tour schedule to how to buy tickets, read on.

SUGA | AGUST D TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon

How to buy tickets to Suga’s Agust D tour

Registration is now open to access one of two Verified Fan presales on Ticketmaster. The first, for ARMY Members, will kick off on Wednesday, March 1. All tickets will be available during the ARMY Member presale. The general Verified Fan presale will begin Thursday, March 2, pending ticket availability. Register here.

Any tickets still available after that will be available for purchase in a general onsale taking place Friday March 3 at 3p.m. local time.